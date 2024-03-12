Harrisonburg launches public survey focused on improving stormwater program

Harrisonburg Public Works is looking for the community’s input as it prepares future steps for improving its stormwater program and addressing the effects of runoff on local waterways.

The anonymous public survey is now available online in eight languages.

Participants will be asked about their experience with flooding around their homes or neighborhoods, in addition to having the opportunity to provide feedback on potential stormwater improvement project locations, prioritize initiatives and address concerns related to water quality, water quantity and climate change impacts.

The public survey will help inform updates to Harrisonburg’s Stormwater Water Improvement Plan, that will serve as a guiding framework for the city to strategize its efforts in meeting water quality targets.

The update aims to chart a course toward achieving goals for 2028 while developing localized action plans.

“We need your feedback about where there are problems occurring and what is most important to you,” said Harrisonburg Sustainability and Environmental Manager Keith Thomas. “Your input will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our stormwater program and ensuring the health of our local waterways.”

The city will host two in-person public meetings to further engage with community members, share survey results and provide information on stormwater improvement plan activities. The first in-person public meeting is expected to take place this spring.

The survey will be available online until April 14.

Paper copies of the survey are available at Harrisonburg City Hall, 409 S. Main St.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (540) 434-5928.