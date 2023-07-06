Countries
newsharrisonburg fire department celebrates 20 years of in home smoke alarm checks
Local

Harrisonburg Fire Department celebrates 20 years of in-home smoke alarm checks

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
fire truck jacket helmet
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

Twenty years. Thousands of pizzas. Countless lives protected.

On July 12, 2023, the Harrisonburg Fire Department will host its 20th Annual Free Pizza/Smoke Alarm event with Cici’s.

Harrisonburg residents are welcome between 4 and 8 p.m. to call 540-432-9099 or go online to select the Online Order Form and place their order for a free, large cheese pizza that will be delivered by fire personnel and volunteers on fire apparatus. Fire personnel will also check smoke alarms in the residence.

The event’s objective is to provide as many smoke alarm inspections inside homes as possible, replace necessary smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and/or batteries, and educate the public on fire escape plans, alarm maintenance and fire prevention.

“This is such a special event for us, seeing so many families open their doors to allow us inside to help make sure they are safe and protected from fire dangers,” HFD Chief Matthew Tobia said. “I would highly encourage anyone who lives in Harrisonburg to give us a call on July 12, get a free pizza and let us visit your home for a few minutes to make sure your smoke alarms are working in order to keep you, your loved ones and your neighbors safe.”

No smoke alarm is present in more than half of home fire deaths in the United States. Smoke alarms save lives by alerting occupants to the presence of smoke or fire. During the Free Pizza/Smoke Alarm event, fire personnel and volunteers will make corrections to smoke alarms to ensure the safety of all residents.

“The reason that this event is such a benefit to our community is that it allows the fire department to check and replace smoke alarms as needed, as well as have personal interactions with residents about fire safety in a non-emergency setting,” Public Education Officer Lt. Erin Stehle said.

Check out HFD’s and other city departments’ social media pages to commemorate 20 years.

Individuals who live within Harrisonburg city limits and who are unable to participate on July 12 can call the HFD Administrative Office at 540-432-7703 during business hours, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the year to have their smoke alarms checked for free.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

