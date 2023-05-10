Countries
Virginia

Hampton Roads gang leader gets 15 years in prison on drug, weapons charges

Chris Graham
A high-ranking member of a Hampton Roads street gang was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in prison on drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

According to court documents, from May 2021 to April 2022, Torian Nemow, 30, purchased, manufactured, distributed, and possessed with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana in Hampton Roads.

On April 29, 2022, members of the Norfolk and Virginia Beach Police Departments executed a search warrant on Nemow’s residence. The search led to the discovery of 2,321 pills containing methamphetamine, 27 pounds of marijuana, 56 bottles containing promethazine, 3 digital scales, packaging material, $60,000 in United States currency, 145 rounds of ammunition, and two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen.

Officers also found numerous photographs of Nemow with other known members of the G-Shine/Gangster Killer Bloods, a criminal street gang and subset of the United Blood Nation.

During the course of their investigation, law enforcement obtained information that showed that Nemow was a high-ranking member of the gang.

Nemow had set up his own security cameras within the residence. One of the cameras was pointed at drugs sitting on a countertop in the kitchen. Footage from this security camera showed Nemow and others manipulating drugs at the kitchen counter on different occasions.

Officers searched Nemow’s cell phones and social media accounts, where they found additional photographs of Nemow with other members of the G-Shine Bloods, conversations where Nemow talked about trafficking in narcotics, and photographs of firearms and narcotics.

