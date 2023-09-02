Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Guilty pleasure time: CatVideoFest returns for three afternoons in September
Events, Local

Guilty pleasure time: CatVideoFest returns for three afternoons in September

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

(© Irina - stock.adobe.com)CatVideoFest is a 94-minute compilation reel of family-friendly fabulous felines.

The fest will be held at Court Square Theater Saturday, Sept 16 at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept 17 at 2:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept 30 at 3 p.m.

General admission tickets are $13 per person and available online or at the door.

Watching cat videos is no longer a guilty pleasure. Indulging in cat cuteness can actually be a component of self-care.

“Watching silly cat videos is good for you,” Elizabeth Bernstein said in the Wall Street Journal.

CatVideoFest combines the latest and best cat videos pulled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos and classic internet powerhouses. The joyous communal experience raises money for cats in need. A portion of Court Square Theater ticket sales for screenings will benefit Anicira Harrisonburg, which committed to serving animals and our community through veterinary services, education, outreach, shelter, care and protection programs to help animals live healthy lives in a safe environment.

Court Square Theater is at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg and operated by Arts Council of the Valley (ACV).

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

Events, Local

Waynesboro Public Library’s Little Free Food Pantry offers healthy meals, reading material

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

VCU Massey Cancer Center welcomes Dr. Mariza Daras as chief of neuro-oncology

Rebecca Barnabi

Dr. Mariza Daras became the new chief of the division of neuro-oncology at VCU Massey Cancer Center as of today. 

Local, Schools

Bridgewater College endows, names business studies school after couple

Rebecca Barnabi

The Rev. Wildred E. and Dr. Joyce A. Nolen School of Business and Professional Studies is Bridgewater College’s second endowed, named school.

jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Police, Politics, U.S.

Proud Boys leaders sentenced for seditious conspiracy for 2021 U.S. Capitol breach

Crystal Graham
wild ginseng on ground
Environment, Health, Virginia

Virginia’s ginseng harvest season is here: Read the regulations to prevent fines

Crystal Graham
Charlottesville ghost mural
Events, Local

Century old Coca-Cola ghost mural to get new life in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Health, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Coast Guard issue warning of life-threatening rip currents

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy