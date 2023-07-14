Countries
newsgrasp awards 212 scholarships to students throughout state to continue education
Virginia

GRASP awards 212 scholarships to students throughout state to continue education

Crystal Graham
Published date:
graduation ceremony
(© Sengchoy Int – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond-based college and career access organization recently awarded 130 Last Dollar scholarships totaling $135,5000, and 82 Community College Pathway scholarships totaling $82,000 to Virginia high school students who graduated in 2023.

Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc., or GRASP, has a mission to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity for continuing education after high school, regardless of financial or social circumstances.

Graduates from Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Nelson County, Riverheads, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial high schools were among the scholarship recipients.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, GRASP financial aid professionals provided free, confidential, one-on-one advising in 109 Virginia high schools to students seeking financial aid and scholarships for continuing education after high school to a technical school, community college or a four-year university.

GRASP advisors were able to provide financial aid advising this year through in-person meetings as well as virtual options including video meetings, phone, email, texting, assisting students/families through the financial aid process.

In addition to financial barriers, many would be first generation college students and students from lower-resourced communities have a lack of knowledge of the financial resources available and how to navigate the complex maze of the financial aid system.

GRASP advisors are typically retired educators who have a passion for expanding students’ opportunities to learn.

The GRASP advising program and scholarships are made possible by generous donor support and private and community foundations.

Last Dollar scholarships are awarded to at least one student at each school GRASP serves.

The Community College Pathway scholarships are awarded to students who plan to attend community college to receive a career certificate or transfer to a four-year college and are renewable.

A full list of awards is available online.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

