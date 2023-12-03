Youngkin announces board appointments, including four additions to Frontier Culture Museum

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments.
The appointments included four members added to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia in Staunton. Those appointments included Milton S. Franklin, Jr., Joan Hughes, Peggy Sheets and Timothy Simmons.
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
- Kathryn Zimmerman, Assistant Secretary
LABOR
- William “Gus” Kost, Confidential Policy Assistant, Virginia Employment Commission
VIRGINIA DATA ADVISORY COMMISSION
- Bojan Duric of Virginia Beach, Chief Data Officer, City of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Dr. Ashley Spivey of King William, Executive Director, Kenah Consulting
STATE REHABILITATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Ken Jessup of Virginia Beach, retired, Ken Jessup and Associates
- Joliefawn Liddell of Norfolk, Senior Advocate, Disability Law Center of Virginia
- Talisha McAuley-Davis of Chesterfield, Counselor Supervisor, Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
- Marianne Moore of Richmond, Coordinator Transition Planning and Services, Virginia Department of Education
STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED
- Dr. Christine Appert of Charlottesville, retired special educator and assistive technology specialist
- Rebecca Ceja of Henrico, Transition Specialist, Virginia Department of Education
- Mark W. Roane of Richmond, retired mechanical engineer
- Milford J. Stern of Roanoke, VPP Manager, Virginia Department of Labor and Industry
STATEWIDE INDEPENDENT LIVING COUNCIL
- Daniel Aranda of Alexandria, Manager of Culture and Talent, Federal Reserve System
- Wilfredo Benavides Medrano of Herndon, community volunteer
- Leelynn Cherease Untalan Brady of Suffolk, Project Coordinator, Aloha Independent Living Hawaii
- Christopher O. Grandle of Stuarts Draft, retired electrical engineer
- Harry Henderson of Alexandria, President, Anchor Consulting, LLC
- Ken Jessup of Virginia Beach, retired, Ken Jessup and Associates
- Sarah A. Liddle of Waynesboro, retired program administrator
- Karen Michalski-Karney of Glade Hill, Executive Director, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center
- Gary Talley of Petersburg, retired Community Services Manager, Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
A.L. PHILPOTT MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PARTNERSHIP, BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- Tracy Fitzsimmons, PhD, of Winchester, President, Shenandoah University
- John Gaskins of Charlottesville, CEO, Laser Thermal
- Dr. Quentin R. Johnson of South Hill, President, Southside Virginia Community College
- Cathy Roberts of Meadows of Dan, Quality Assurance Manager, Capewell Aerial Systems
BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE FRONTIER CULTURE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA
- Milton S. Franklin, Jr., of Staunton, Police Chief, Bridgewater College
- Joan Hughes of Harrisonburg, Travel Advisor, Blue Mountain Travel Center
- Peggy Sheets of Augusta County, retired
- The Honorable Timothy Simmons of Churchville, Augusta County School Board
THE LIBRARY BOARD
- Mary Prentice, PhD, MSLS, of Lynchburg, Associate Professor, Helms School of Government, Liberty University
- The Honorable Blythe A. Scott of Norfolk, Commissioner of the Revenue, City of Norfolk
VIRGINIA AMERICAN REVOLUTION 250 COMMISSION
- The Honorable Elizabeth McClanahan of Christiansburg, CEO, Virginia Tech Foundation; former Justice, Supreme Court of Virginia
ADVISORY BOARD ON MASSAGE THERAPY
- Ann Lively of Richmond, Licensed Massage Therapist, Advanced Wellness Centre
- Shawnte’ Peterson, LMT of Chesapeake, Principal Practitioner, Elements of Health VA LLC
MATERNAL MORTALITY REVIEW TEAM
- Kelly Fried of Chesterfield, Executive Director, Chesterfield Community Services Board
PUBLIC GUARDIAN AND CONSERVATOR ADVISORY BOARD
- MacKay Boyer of Irvington, Attorney, Law Office of MacKay Boyer
- Susan Elmore, PhD, QIDP, of Colonial Heights, CEO, S. A. Elmore Consulting LLC
- Angela Phelon of Henrico, Director of Business and Service Development, Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging
- Lindsay M. Pickral of Midlothian, Attorney, ThompsonMcMullan, P.C.
- Cristen Zedd, LCSW, of Hanover, Chief Operating Officer for Developmental Services, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority
STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES
- Nancy Robbins of Chesterfield, parent, caregiver
TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT
- Genevieve Lohr of Petersburg, Social Worker, James House
VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
- Cathy Edwards of Aldie, Special Religious Education Coordinator, St. Timothy Catholic Church
VIRGINIA FOUNDATION FOR THE HUMANITIES AND PUBLIC POLICY
- Martin R. Martinez of Stafford County, Military Legislative Assistant, U.S. Senate
BOARD OF CONTRACTORS
- The Honorable Alex White of Luray, Councilman, Town of Luray
COMMON INTEREST COMMUNITY BOARD
- Joyce Wolfe of King William County, Community Operations Manager, Eagle Construction of Virginia
REAL ESTATE APPRAISER BOARD
- Joyce A. Bonilla of Chester, Manager, ESIS, a Chubb Company
STATE WATER COMMISSION
- Brian Bayford of Gloucester, retired Vice-President, Water Pro, Inc; owner/operator, Reef in Peace
LITTER CONTROL AND RECYCLING FUND ADVISORY
- Robert Greg Cross of Wise, Litter Prevention and Recycling Coordinator, Wise County Board of Supervisors
- Michael J. O’Connor, CAE, of Richmond, President, Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association
STATE WATER CONTROL BOARD
- Michelle Johnson of Charles City, County Administrator, Charles City County
VIRGINIA LAND CONSERVATION FOUNDATION, BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- The Honorable Edward T. “Ed” Scott of Rochelle, President, EcoSeptix Alliance; former Member, Virginia House of Delegates, 30th District
ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION
- Demetria Davis of Chesterfield, Owner/Clinical Director, B.E.S.T. Therapeutic Solutions
- Sandra Lawyer of Ashburn, community volunteer
- Sammy Perez of Bealeton, Director of Grassroots, Prison Fellowship
BOARD OF JUVENILE JUSTICE
- Lisa Cason of Fairfax Station, Attorney; Program Director, Criminal Justice, ECPI University
CRIMINAL JUSTICE SERVICES BOARD
- The Honorable Russell McGuire of Louisa, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Louisa County
E 9-1-1 SERVICES BOARD
- Cynthia Gillespie of Powhatan, Chesterfield 911 Technical Manager, Chesterfield County
SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY COMMITTEE
- Kenneth Zercie of West Haven, Connecticut, Owner – Principal Analyst, Forensic Consultants of New England, LLC; Director of Training, Henry C. Lee Institute
VIRGINIA GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION NETWORK ADVISORY BOARD
- Matthew Wells of Richmond, Director, Department of Conservation and Recreation