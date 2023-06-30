Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsgo virginia awards more than 2 9m to eight projects for economic growth
Business, Virginia

GO Virginia awards more than $2.9M to eight projects for economic growth

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

More than $2.9 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards will support eight projects in the Commonwealth.

The projects aim to foster talent development, economic acceleration and regional industry growth. Projects will support skill-building initiatives, entrepreneurial endeavors and connecting talent with employment opportunities to enhance the vitality of targeted sectors in Virginia.

Projects include $395,067 to the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund to increase the success rate of growth-oriented start-ups in the Valley by providing customized business incubation services in Augusta, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro and Winchester.

In Middlesex and Stafford counties and the town of Colonial Beach, $96,250 will enable the Stafford County Economic Development Authority to conduct a feasibility study to identify opportunities to expand the existing Smart Technology Entrepreneurial testbed into rural localities.

“These GO Virginia projects exemplify our commitment to fostering economic growth and creating opportunities across various regions,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “By removing barriers to entrepreneurship, improving industrial sites and increasing the number of Virginia’s shovel-ready sites, we are propelling the growth of targeted industries and clearing pathways for sustainable employment.”

By supporting collaborative projects that use workforce development, cluster scaleup, startup ecosystem and site development strategies to grow targeted industry clusters, GO Virginia drives regional economic growth and diversification.

“GO Virginia’s dedication to advancing Virginia’s economy in concert with workforce growth continues to produce innovative solutions and foster regional collaboration,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “These projects demonstrate our dedication to fostering industry sectors and talent pipelines that are vital to driving sustainable progress across the Commonwealth.”

The eight projects will also leverage an additional $6.1 million in local and non-state funding.

“These GO Virginia projects are a testament to our unwavering commitment in nurturing economic growth and unleashing boundless opportunities across the diverse regions of Virginia,” GO Virginia State Board Chair Nancy Howell Agee said. “By empowering talent, fostering innovation and cultivating ecosystems, we can pave the way for a prosperous future where Virginia remains at the forefront of industry excellence.”

Since 2017, GO Virginia has funded 262 projects and awarded approximately $109 million to support regional economic development efforts.

“These projects will accelerate growth in high-opportunity industries for Virginia, including manufacturing, life sciences and logistics, by using GO Virginia’s holistic approach to cluster-based economic development – talent development, site development, and innovation,” GO Virginia State Board Vice Chair Todd Stottlemyer said. “These projects support Governor Youngkin’s Compete to Win Comprehensive Economic Development Policy and focus resources on industries where Virginia has competitive advantage. These efforts will develop larger pools of qualified workers, prepare sites to meet market demand and create a resource-rich environment for start-ups and early-stage companies.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks
2 On anniversary of the derecho in Virginia, the forecast warns of potentially dangerous conditions in U.S.
3 Virginia sheriff accused of accepting bribes for auxiliary deputy sheriff titles, rights
4 Ty Jerome gives glowing UVA endorsement as Christian Bliss set to announce college choice
5 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Latest News

richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on person of interest in June 5 homicide

Chris Graham
cm punk
Sports

A time for reckoning for AEW, which seems destined to never reach its full potential

Chris Graham

I’m an AEW mark, watch every TV show from beginning to end, buy every pay-per-view, go to live shows, even though the company never comes within three hours of where I live.

algae bloom in lake
Local

Mint Springs Valley Park closed after test shows harmful algae bloom

Rebecca Barnabi

An algae bloom has made it necessary for Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County to close until further notice.

charlottesville police department recruits 2023
Local

Charlottesville Police Department sends largest recruit class to training academy

Crystal Graham
kyle teel
Sports

UVA’s Kyle Teel named 2023 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Flying Squirrels pound Fightin Phils, 14-5, to record sixth straight win

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

FredNats shut out Salem, 2-0, to snap five-game losing skid

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy