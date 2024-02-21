Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Glitches, errors with college FAFSA form leads Mary Baldwin to open its doors for help
Local, Schools

Glitches, errors with college FAFSA form leads Mary Baldwin to open its doors for help

Crystal Graham
Published date:
high school college student computer laptop
(© Antonioguillem – stock.adobe.com)

Students and families in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are not alone in struggling with the 2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Mary Baldwin University has assistance available for families at any stage of the college application process – whether applying to Mary Baldwin or not.

Students and families are welcome to bring FAFSA-related questions and issues to Mary Baldwin Feb. 26-29 from 5- 8 p.m.

The assistance will be available in Mary Baldwin’s administration building located at the corner of Frederick and New streets in Staunton.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Waynesboro students create ‘dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union
3 Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health
4 Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia
5 Listless Virginia pantsed by Virginia Tech in front of national TV audience

Latest News

Arts & Culture, Local

Women’s History Month: Root to Table hosts women in culinary, agriculture celebration

Rebecca Barnabi
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin on the clock to sign gun safety bills passed by both Virginia chambers

Crystal Graham

Lawmakers in Richmond have passed critical gun safety measures in the House and Senate. Now, it’s up to Virginia’s governor to sign off on the bills.

cyber bullying
Basketball, Football, Sports

Mailbag: What is it with UVA fans being such assholes after a loss?

Chris Graham

A reader writes to ask: Could you please tell me why UVA fans are so vitriolic, nasty, and critical in their social media comments? Isn’t it painful enough to have to endure these losses?

drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia man to face minimum 20 year prison sentence for drug trafficking crimes

Crystal Graham
house value increase graphic
Economy, Local

Augusta County real estate assessments are in the mail; how to appeal or apply for tax relief

Crystal Graham
child eating a pancake at maple festival
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia is for maple lovers: Highland County festival returns for two weekends in March

Crystal Graham
housing tiny home carbon footprint green home concept
Environment, Op-Eds

Roddy Scheer: Taking climate risks into account when looking for a new home

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status