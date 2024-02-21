Glitches, errors with college FAFSA form leads Mary Baldwin to open its doors for help

Students and families in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are not alone in struggling with the 2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Mary Baldwin University has assistance available for families at any stage of the college application process – whether applying to Mary Baldwin or not.

Students and families are welcome to bring FAFSA-related questions and issues to Mary Baldwin Feb. 26-29 from 5- 8 p.m.

The assistance will be available in Mary Baldwin’s administration building located at the corner of Frederick and New streets in Staunton.