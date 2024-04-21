Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Georgia Tech blisters #9 Virginia pitching staff again in 17-12 Sunday win
Sports

Georgia Tech blisters #9 Virginia pitching staff again in 17-12 Sunday win

Chris Graham
Published date:

uva logo blue Soon-to-be-out-of-the-Top 10 Virginia was drubbed for a second time in three days by a mid Georgia Tech squad, losing 17-12 on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (24-14, 9-9 ACC) scored 37 runs in taking two of three from Virginia (30-11, 12-9 ACC).

Brian O’Connor tried seven different pitchers in Sunday’s series finale, and all seven gave up at least one run.

Starting pitcher Joe Savino, who is still trying to rehab his way into being in the starting rotation, was the bad-luck guy, getting tagged for two unearned runs in the second.

Otherwise, Savino, the grad transfer from Elon, looked pretty solid, striking out three in his two-inning stint, and sitting 92-93 mph on the radar gun in his third outing of the 2024 season.

The rest of the staff just couldn’t get the job done.

Ryan Osinski (3-1, 6.20 ERA) took the loss. He gave up three runs on four hits in an inning of work.

But all of the guys, aside from Savino, were bad, just plain bad.

UVA’s team ERA is now at 5.92, which is a big reason why a team with an offense averaging 10.0 runs per game and slashing .342/.433/.568, with a 1.001 OPS, has lost 11 games.

Griff O’Ferrall had a 5-for-5 day at the plate, with a homer, his fourth of the season, and two doubles, his 11th and 12th of the year.

Jacob Ference, the D3 grad transfer, added to his magical 2024 season, hitting a solo homer, his 12th home run of the year.

Ference, a guy who had no offers coming out of high school, played four years at Salisbury (Md.), and was only a full-time starter in his senior season, is slashing .402/.500/.811 for a 1.311 OPS, with the 12 homers and 28 RBIs.

Virginia wraps its recent homestand with a 6 p.m. Tuesday game against Liberty (17-21), before a road trip to Boston that begins on Thursday with a game at Fenway Park against Boston College (20-19, 7-14 ACC).

For what it matters, #TeamAFP will be on hand for the game at Fenway Park on Thursday.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Ken Mitchell is the kind of Democrat who can win in our part of Virginia
2 Student leaders announce grant awards; happy to contribute ‘something good in the world’
3 Mailbag: What is going on with the Virginia women’s basketball program?
4 Virginia backup point guard Dante Harris is hitting the transfer portal: Analysis
5 Virginia DMV: 35 pedestrians killed, 442 injured on Virginia roads in 2024

Latest News

ambulance
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville: Police looking for two suspects in alleged assault on University Avenue

Crystal Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels win at Harrisburg on Sunday, earn series split

Chris Graham

A four-run fourth, highlighted by a Carter Howell two-run double, lifted the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday.

kayaker in water
Sports

Registration open for New River Trail Challenge Triathlon on Sept. 21

Crystal Graham

Athletes from across the Mid-Atlantic region will convene at New River Trail State Park on Sept. 21 for the New River Trail Challenge Triathlon.

movie filming
Arts & Media, Local

Festival showcasing new theatrical works comes to Charlottesville May 17 to June 2

Crystal Graham
rodrigo y gabriela
Arts & Media, Local

Grammy Award-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela to perform at The Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
Christopher Tilghman
Arts & Media, Local

Bookshop to celebrate retired UVA professor Christopher Tilghman’s new novel

Crystal Graham
coach mox
Sports

Mailbag: What is going on with the Virginia women’s basketball program?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status