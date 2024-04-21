Georgia Tech blisters #9 Virginia pitching staff again in 17-12 Sunday win

Soon-to-be-out-of-the-Top 10 Virginia was drubbed for a second time in three days by a mid Georgia Tech squad, losing 17-12 on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (24-14, 9-9 ACC) scored 37 runs in taking two of three from Virginia (30-11, 12-9 ACC).

Brian O’Connor tried seven different pitchers in Sunday’s series finale, and all seven gave up at least one run.

Starting pitcher Joe Savino, who is still trying to rehab his way into being in the starting rotation, was the bad-luck guy, getting tagged for two unearned runs in the second.

Otherwise, Savino, the grad transfer from Elon, looked pretty solid, striking out three in his two-inning stint, and sitting 92-93 mph on the radar gun in his third outing of the 2024 season.

The rest of the staff just couldn’t get the job done.

Ryan Osinski (3-1, 6.20 ERA) took the loss. He gave up three runs on four hits in an inning of work.

But all of the guys, aside from Savino, were bad, just plain bad.

UVA’s team ERA is now at 5.92, which is a big reason why a team with an offense averaging 10.0 runs per game and slashing .342/.433/.568, with a 1.001 OPS, has lost 11 games.

Griff O’Ferrall had a 5-for-5 day at the plate, with a homer, his fourth of the season, and two doubles, his 11th and 12th of the year.

Jacob Ference, the D3 grad transfer, added to his magical 2024 season, hitting a solo homer, his 12th home run of the year.

Ference, a guy who had no offers coming out of high school, played four years at Salisbury (Md.), and was only a full-time starter in his senior season, is slashing .402/.500/.811 for a 1.311 OPS, with the 12 homers and 28 RBIs.

Virginia wraps its recent homestand with a 6 p.m. Tuesday game against Liberty (17-21), before a road trip to Boston that begins on Thursday with a game at Fenway Park against Boston College (20-19, 7-14 ACC).

For what it matters, #TeamAFP will be on hand for the game at Fenway Park on Thursday.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.