Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home George Washington gets game-winner with 1.5 seconds left, drops VCU, 84-82
Basketball, Sports

George Washington gets game-winner with 1.5 seconds left, drops VCU, 84-82

Chris Graham
Published date:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

George Washington’s James Bishop IV hit an off-balance, contested jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining to give the Revolutionaries an 84-82 win over VCU on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

Max Shulga led the Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. He also handed out four assists.

Joe Bamisile had 18 points in 20 minutes off the bench for the Black and Gold. He connected on 6-of-12 attempts, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Zeb Jackson (13 points) and redshirt freshman wing Fats Billups III (10 points) also scored in double figures for VCU, while sophomore forward Christian Fermin added eight points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Bishop led all players with 28 points. He was 12-of-14 at the free throw line.

In a back-and-forth game, Bamisile tied the contest at 82-82 with a floater in the lane with 11.7 seconds remaining. Following a timeout, Bishop drove left, but was cut off by the VCU defense eight feet from the basket. The fifth-year guard pivoted and tossed up a high-arching shot over the outstretched hand of a VCU defender and found nothing but net with 1.5 remaining.

A long VCU 3-point attempt as time expired fell short.

George Washington (12-3, 1-1 A-10) knocked down 17-of-21 attempts from the field in the second half, including 5-of-7 from three-point range.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday
2 Poll: Republican voters don’t think Biden is legit POTUS, make excuses for Trump for Jan. 6
3 NC State, which couldn’t miss for long, long stretch, coasts past Virginia, 76-60
4 Donald Trump riffs out loud on magnets: ‘Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere’
5 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 76-60 road loss at NC State

Latest News

liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Late Liberty rally falls short: Flames drop C-USA opener at Western Kentucky, 70-68

Chris Graham
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Doubling down – is the finish line close for Tony Bennett?

Chris Graham

Virginia coach Tony Bennett has a young team, and playing some of the younger players will come at a cost.

george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason improves to 13-2 for second time ever with 79-67 win over Saint Louis

Chris Graham

George Mason is 13-2 for just the second time in the 57-year history of the program after pushing past Saint Louis by the score of 79-67 on Saturday afternoon inside EagleBank Arena.

gavin frakes
Football, Sports

Transfer Portal Update: Virginia lands New Mexico State QB Gavin Frakes

Chris Graham
snow on roads in winter
Virginia

Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday

Crystal Graham
isaac mckneely uva nc state
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 76-60 road loss at NC State

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

NC State, which couldn’t miss for long, long stretch, coasts past Virginia, 76-60

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status