George Washington gets game-winner with 1.5 seconds left, drops VCU, 84-82

George Washington’s James Bishop IV hit an off-balance, contested jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining to give the Revolutionaries an 84-82 win over VCU on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

Max Shulga led the Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. He also handed out four assists.

Joe Bamisile had 18 points in 20 minutes off the bench for the Black and Gold. He connected on 6-of-12 attempts, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Zeb Jackson (13 points) and redshirt freshman wing Fats Billups III (10 points) also scored in double figures for VCU, while sophomore forward Christian Fermin added eight points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Bishop led all players with 28 points. He was 12-of-14 at the free throw line.

In a back-and-forth game, Bamisile tied the contest at 82-82 with a floater in the lane with 11.7 seconds remaining. Following a timeout, Bishop drove left, but was cut off by the VCU defense eight feet from the basket. The fifth-year guard pivoted and tossed up a high-arching shot over the outstretched hand of a VCU defender and found nothing but net with 1.5 remaining.

A long VCU 3-point attempt as time expired fell short.

George Washington (12-3, 1-1 A-10) knocked down 17-of-21 attempts from the field in the second half, including 5-of-7 from three-point range.