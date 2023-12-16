George Mason shakes off one-win Loyola (Md.), rides defense to 62-54 win

George Mason overcame a cold shooting night with defense, holding Loyola (Md.) to 31 percent shooting in a 62-54 win in Fairfax on Saturday.

Sophomore Keyshawn Hall paced the Patriots (8-2) with his A-10-leading fifth double-double of the season, notching game highs in points (17) and rebounds (13) over 33 minutes.

Virginia Tech transfer Darius Maddox added 13 points (2-of-5 3FG) and went a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line, while junior Jared Billups chipped in 10 points and a season-high eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end.

The Green & Gold led by as many as 14 (30-16) in the first half and took a 32-23 edge into the break.

Loyola (1-10) opened the second half on a 6-0 run to move within three (32-29). Mason increased the edge back to seven at 42-35, but a 9-0 spurt by the Greyhounds pushed them in front, 44-42, with 8:44 to play.

But from there, the Patriots raced back with a 12-1 run to go up 54-45 with 3:55 left. The Greyhounds could not move closer than six for the remainder of the game.

“It’s been a long 11 days [in between games],” Mason coach Tony Skinn said. “There were a lot of jitters tonight and we had to recalibrate. We ended up in a dog fight, but at the end of the day, to still be 8-2 and come out with the win, I’m happy.”