Gene Zitver: Ben Cline whiffs again in effort to find Biden corruption

In Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline’s latest attempt to find Biden-related corruption, he pounced on the not-so-scandalous fact that Hunter Biden repaid his father $4,140 for purchase of a truck.

The three payments of $1,380 that occurred in September, October and November 2018 — nearly two years after Biden had left the vice presidency — were actually for a 2018 Ford Raptor truck Joe Biden had purchased that Hunter Biden was using, according to an email verified by a Washington Post forensic analysis.

You’re embarrassing yourself, Congressman. And lame ripostes like this don’t help– especially when the man you called “our great President” faces 91 criminal charges.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.