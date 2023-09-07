Countries
Garrett Stalling gives up one run in six innings; Tides snap losing streak with 3-1 win
Garrett Stalling gives up one run in six innings; Tides snap losing streak with 3-1 win

Chris Graham
norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (82-52) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (66-68), 3-1, on Thursday at Harbor Park.

With the win, the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Right off the bat, the Tides scored two in the first. After top prospect Jackson Holliday drew a leadoff walk, Colton Cowser blasted a two-run homer to grab the Tides a 2-0 lead.

Neither team would score again until they both did in the fourth. In the top half, Troy Johnston launched a solo home run to cut the Tides lead in half. However, the Tides took it right back when Lewin Díaz ripped an RBI single down the right field line to bring the Tides lead to 3-1.

The home run by Johnston was the only run Tides starter Garrett Stallings allowed on the day. He ended up lasting six innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.

The Tides bullpen shut it down from there. Kyle Dowdy tossed the seventh, Nick Vespi came in the eighth and Mike Baumann shut it down in the ninth for the first save this season as the Tides won 3-1.

Game 4 of the series is set for tomorrow, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides are scheduled to throw LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-6, 3.61), while Jacksonville’s probable is LHP Enmanuel De Jesus (4-5, 4.97).

