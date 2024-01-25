Countries
Home Gardner-Webb goes bonkers 12-of-13 from three in 76-64 win over Longwood
Basketball, Sports

Gardner-Webb goes bonkers 12-of-13 from three in 76-64 win over Longwood

Chris Graham
Published date:
longwood university
(© Lekali Studio – Shutterstock)

Gardner-Webb was 12-of-13 from three, and it’s hard to beat a team that goes 12-of-13 from three, as Longwood found out Wednesday night in a 76-64 loss.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-2 Big South) made their first 11 shots from three, which is just absurd.

“We’re supposed to be the best defensive team in the league, and we were very soft,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “I know they made shots. Give them credit. They made a lot of shots, and their offense was clicking. But at the same time, we didn’t make it hard. We constantly talked to our guys about when things aren’t going your way, you come together and elevate.”

Four guys scored in double figures for Gardner-Webb, with DQ Nicholas leading the way with a game high 20 points. He went 4-of-5 from three. Quest Aldridge was a perfect 5-of-5 from downtown, and Julien Soumaoro added 12 points. Caleb Robinson pitched in 16 points as well.

Johnathan Massie led Longwood (14-8, 2-5 Big South) with 13 points, and 10 players scored for the Lancers. Walyn Napper added 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs hit all seven of their three-pointers in the first 20 minutes, and then hit their first four of the second half.

The Lancers finally found their footing by bludgeoning their way to the basket and collecting stops on the other end. Longwood snared 20 offensive boards, 15 after halftime, which helped the team get back into the game.

Over a 10-minute stretch, the Lancers trimmed the lead from 18 to 71-62 with 3:22 to go.

During the run, Saxby Sunderland injected energy and fire off the bench as the sophomore grabbed three offensive boards and hit three free throws. Michael Christmas capped the run with a hook shot that cut the lead to nine.

The Lancers had a chance to cut it down from there, but a lid went over the basket, and Aldridge ended the run with a three with 2:07 to play.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

