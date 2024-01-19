Miyares launches new ad to educate Virginians on illegal gun possession

Attorney General Jason Miyares today released his new 30-second television advertisement, “Game Over,” as part of Ceasefire Virginia, the public awareness and media campaign for Operation Ceasefire.

“Game Over” aims to grab viewers’ attention and educate them on the consequences of carrying an illegal gun in Virginia.

“Gun violence is not a game. As your Attorney General, I’m facing it head-on. This public awareness campaign will send a strong message to at-risk youth and repeat offenders that if you commit a gun crime in Virginia, it’s game over,” Miyares said.

Ads will begin running on cable, broadcast and digital/social media today in the Richmond, Norfolk and Roanoke media markets, targeted to the high gun crime volume Ceasefire cities. Radio will begin next week. The campaign is expected to run through October 2024.

Announced by Attorney General Miyares in October 2022, Operation Ceasefire is a proven approach to address gun and gang violence through prosecution and prevention, as well as promoting group violence intervention strategies and working with local communities to reduce and prevent violent gun and gang crimes. In 2023, Ceasefire prosecutions resulted in more than 100 indictments and 140 years in sentences.

The campaign will focus on communicating the real and lasting consequences of gun violence through social media, television commercials, billboards and other forms of media to Virginians in our ceasefire cities.