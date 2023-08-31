Game Notes: Virginia Tech, ODU open 2023 season Saturday night in Blacksburg on ACCN

Virginia Tech will open Year 2 of the Brent Pry era in prime time on the ACC Network with in-state foe ODU visiting Lane Stadium on Saturday night.

The game is a sellout. Fans still seeking ticket options for the game are encouraged to visit SeatGeek, the official secondary marketplace of Virginia Tech Athletics.

Limited tickets remain for Tech’s other two home contests in the month of September, so act fast now to see the Hokies against Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 9 at noon and versus Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 30 (game time TBD).

For ODU fans who will be in attendance, the Old Dominion Alumni Association is having a pregame tailgate at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Click here for more information if interested in attending.

The official ODU Football Watch Party will be held at New Realm Brewing Company in Virginia Beach. The pregame tailgate will begin at 5 p.m in the Beer Garden. Click here for information.

Virginia Tech Notes

Pry announced last week that Grant Wells would be starting under center against ODU in the opener. The redshirt senior is coming off a 15-touchdown season in 2022 coupled with 2,383 total yards. In last year’s game, Wells completed 21 passes for 197 yards, including a 39-yarder, and had two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).

Bhayshul Tuten, a junior who transferred from North Carolina A&T and was an FCS All-American last season, will be expected to bring the balance of power and speed to the running back room. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound speedster had seven runs of over 30 yards in ’22 and will be a home-run hitter for the Hokies with his explosiveness.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane returns as one of the best cornerbacks in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus. The Maryland native racked up a laundry list of accolades last fall, earning Freshman All-America status by 247Sports and College Football News and also All-ACC honorable mention honors. Delane led Tech last year in pass breakups (8) and accumulated 38 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception in eight games.

ODU Notes

When Fordham transfer Grant Wilson starts at quarterback for Old Dominion on Saturday, it will mark the ninth straight season a different quarterback will start the season-opener. It is the longest streak in the country.

ODU has four quarterbacks on the roster, and none of them have taken a snap in an FBS game. Wilson threw 13 passes in two years at Fordham, while Lendon Redwine played parts of four seasons at Division II UVA Wise. Jack Shields and true freshman Colton Joseph have yet to play in a game. A former walk-on, Shields earned a scholarship at the end of spring practice.

Linebacker Jason Henderson led the country in tackles in 2022 with 186. He led the No. 2 tackler in the nation by 39 and the No. 2 tackler in the Sun Belt by 51. Henderson recorded 11 double-digit tackle games and was the only player in the country to have multiple 20+ tackle games. He set a school record with 22 tackles against Georgia Southern.

Broadcast, Stats, Social Media