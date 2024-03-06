Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home From the first to the 28th: Staunton author’s book explores U.S. presidents born in Virginia
Arts & Culture, Local

From the first to the 28th: Staunton author’s book explores U.S. presidents born in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Staunton author Heather Cole’s book “Virginia’s Presidents: A History & Guide” is available at The Book Dragon Shop and Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library gift shop. Courtesy of Heather Cole.

While working part-time as a tour guide at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum in Staunton, Heather Cole thought of an idea for a nonfiction book: United States presidents who born in Virginia.

“Virginia’s Presidents: A History & Guide,” published by Arcadia in January 2023, includes biographical information about the eight presidents born in the Commonwealth: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor and Woodrow Wilson.

But the book also serves as a travel guide for readers to visit each of the Virginia sites where the presidents were born, including Wilson’s birthplace in Staunton.

“If you didn’t know, it is a thing that people go around and visit all the presidential homes. So [at WWPL] I kept bumping into people who were checking [sites] off their list,” Cole said. “And at the time, I was like ‘it would be great to give people a guide to here is all the places you can go to visit the places that talk about [Virginia presidents].'”

Cole, who grew up near Allentown, Penn. and lived in Boston before moving to Staunton. She is editor and director of media relations for Bridgewater College. Her career as a nonfiction writer began before the book about Virginia’s presidents when she worked in a museum in Massachusetts and wrote books about local history. The focus was on New England’s lengthy history in America.

Harrison, born in Charles City County, was the ninth president of the U.S. and served for only one month before dying of a cold because he did not wear a coat while giving his inaugural speech. Harrison’s VP Tyler, the 10th president, was also born in Charles City County. Tayler, the 12th president, was born in Barboursville.

Cole visited all of the presidential sites again, including Wilson’s family home in Augusta County, Georgia and where he lived in Washington D.C. after he was president.

More U.S. presidents were born in Virginia than in any other state. In May 2024, Cole’s book “Ohio’s Presidents: A History & Guide” will be published.

“It’s a similar project,” Cole said of visiting the presidential homes and birthplaces of all seven U.S. presidents who were born in Ohio, including Ulysses S. Grant.

Rutherford B. Hayes, who served only one term and was a Republican, was elected because he promised to end Reconstruction in the South. Afterward, the Jim Crow era of U.S. history began and the Ku Klux Klan was established. Benjamin Harrison, the grandson of William Henry Harrison, was born in Ohio. James Garfield and William McKinley were both assassinated while serving in office. William Howard Taft actually wanted to become a Supreme Court Justice. His running for president against Theodore Roosevelt and Wilson split the Republican vote and allowed Wilson’s victory in 1912. Warren Harding owned a newspaper in Marion, Ohio before he became president in the 1920s.

“The press loved him because he knew how to play it,” Cole said.

“Virginia’s Presidents: A History & Guide” is available at The Book Dragon Shop in Staunton, the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library gift shop, the Food Lion on Coalter Street in Staunton and several other bookstores and gift shops across Virginia.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro played by the rules with the Northrop Grumman deal: Need to change the rules
2 Virginia state senator on the right to contraception: ‘We are living in a dangerous time’
3 Two deceased whales, two days: First necropsy complete; mammal buried deep in sand
4 Enough with the excuses: Virginia isn’t struggling because of ‘inexperience’
5 Sports Radio: Sting goes out with a bang at AEW ‘Revolution’ in Greensboro

Latest News

earth
Climate, Op-Eds

Climate and Energy News Roundup: March 2024

Contributors
missing
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Chesterfield County Police searching for missing teen

Chris Graham

Chesterfield County Police is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Local

Harrisonburg teen arrested after prank call shuts down Kohl’s on Monday

Chris Graham

A 19-year-old has been charged after a prank call to the Harrisonburg Kohl’s triggered an evacuation and massive local emergency response.

valley league baseball
Baseball, Sports

#8 Virginia gets homer from Didawick in 6-3 mid-week win over Penn State

Chris Graham
vegetable stand at farmers market
Local, Schools

Giant Co. to donate $10K to Waynesboro Schools’ food pantry program

Rebecca Barnabi
child abuse
Politics, US & World

‘Golden age for child exploitation”: 27 attorneys general demand Instagram stop content

Rebecca Barnabi
court law
Climate, Politics, US & World

Physicians, environmental groups sue Buttigieg, federal agencies in Rocky Flats case

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status