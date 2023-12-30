From foster to forever: Happy ending for Goggles marks 2000th adoption at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

A mixed breed dog named Goggles found a forever home today becoming the 2000th shelter animal to be adopted in 2023 at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

The two-year old dog with unique markings on his face was renamed “Doug” by his adopter.

The happy ending for Goggles was made possible through the combined efforts of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office and the SPCA.

Goggles was one of eight dogs brought into the care of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA from a property in the county earlier this year. The organization worked closely with deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to reduce the number of dogs on the property.

“I remember how ecstatic we were to achieve 1,000 adoptions in one year back in 2019. And it feels amazing to now be celebrating 2,000 adoptions. We had a large number of dogs come into our care earlier this month, and we made a plea for more foster homes. Goggles fosters, now adopters, responded, and it couldn’t have turned out better for him.”, said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

Google’s adopter, Amy, is thankful that the RHSPCA staff chose Goggles to be her foster pup.

“We fell in love with him and just knew he needed to be a part of our family,” said Amy D.

For more information on the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, visit their website at www.rhspca.org