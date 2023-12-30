Countries
Local

From foster to forever: Happy ending for Goggles marks 2000th adoption at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Crystal Graham
Published date:
goggles dog adoption rockingham harrisonburg spca 2023
Submitted

A mixed breed dog named Goggles found a forever home today becoming the 2000th shelter animal to be adopted in 2023 at the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

The two-year old dog with unique markings on his face was renamed “Doug” by his adopter.

The happy ending for Goggles was made possible through the combined efforts of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office and the SPCA.

Goggles was one of eight dogs brought into the care of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA from a property in the county earlier this year. The organization worked closely with deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to reduce the number of dogs on the property.

“I remember how ecstatic we were to achieve 1,000 adoptions in one year back in 2019. And it feels amazing to now be celebrating 2,000 adoptions. We had a large number of dogs come into our care earlier this month, and we made a plea for more foster homes. Goggles fosters, now adopters, responded, and it couldn’t have turned out better for him.”, said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

Google’s adopter, Amy, is thankful that the RHSPCA staff chose Goggles to be her foster pup.

“We fell in love with him and just knew he needed to be a part of our family,” said Amy D.

For more information on the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, visit their website at www.rhspca.org

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

