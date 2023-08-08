Countries
Friendly City Players emerges with first show after rebrand at Court Square Theater
Rebecca Barnabi
friendly city players harrisonburg court squareValley Playhouse is now the Friendly City Players, and this season’s first theater production is “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

Bringing stories to the stage since 1966, the all-volunteer theater group was forced to close its Court Square Theater for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tiny Beautiful Things,” the story of questions and answers published by advice columnist “Sugar” between 2010 and 2012, runs August 10-13 and August 17-20. Based on Cheryl Strayed’s book, the play’s ensemble cast includes Jennifer Murch as “Sugar,” and Makayla Baker Paxton, Katie Downing, Heidi Jablonski, MaryBeth Killian and Daniel Stoltzfus as letter writers.

The fall production will be “Urinetown: The Musical, October 12-15 and October 19-22.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” will take the stage in the spring March 14-17 and March 21-24.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” contains adult themes and language. Court Square theater is at 41F Court Square, Harrisonburg.

Tickets are available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

