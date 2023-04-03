Fridays After Five returns to Ting Pavilion April 14

Ting Pavilion announced today the full lineup for Fridays After Five on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.
The free live concert series kicks off April 14 and runs through Sept. 8.
Concerts are held every Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The summer schedule features local artists performing a wide range of musical styles.
The upcoming schedule includes:
- 4/14: Max Maxx & The Groove Train Band
- 4/21: Free Union with Tenishu
- 4/28: Ramona and the Holy Smokes
- 5/5: Kendall Street Company
- 5/12: Eli Cook
- 5/19: Rob Cheatham and Co.
- 5/26: Beleza with Berto and Vincent
- 6/2: The Gladstones with Mojo Pie
- 6/9: The Chickenheads with Campbell Road Band
- 6/16: 100 Proof Band with The Musical Suspects
- 6/23: Tyler Dick Band with The Lint Collectors
- 6/30: Sisters and Brothers with Runawayz
For more information, visit https://www.tingpavilion.com/events-tickets/fridays-after-five-line-up