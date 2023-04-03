Countries
newsfridays after five returns to ting pavilion april 14
Fridays After Five returns to Ting Pavilion April 14

Crystal Graham
Published date:

fridays after five ting pavilion charlottesvilleTing Pavilion announced today the full lineup for Fridays After Five on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The free live concert series kicks off April 14 and runs through Sept. 8.

Concerts are held every Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The summer schedule features local artists performing a wide range of musical styles.

The upcoming schedule includes:

  • 4/14: Max Maxx & The Groove Train Band
  • 4/21: Free Union with Tenishu
  • 4/28: Ramona and the Holy Smokes
  • 5/5: Kendall Street Company
  • 5/12: Eli Cook
  • 5/19: Rob Cheatham and Co.
  • 5/26: Beleza with Berto and Vincent
  • 6/2: The Gladstones with Mojo Pie
  • 6/9: The Chickenheads with Campbell Road Band
  • 6/16: 100 Proof Band with The Musical Suspects
  • 6/23: Tyler Dick Band with The Lint Collectors
  • 6/30: Sisters and Brothers with Runawayz

For more information, visit https://www.tingpavilion.com/events-tickets/fridays-after-five-line-up

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

