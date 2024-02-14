Freedom Fields: Beagle Freedom Project to renovate former Okla. flea, tick product testing facility

With the closing of a 30-acre testing facility in Nowata, Oklahoma and acquisition of the property, Beagle Freedom Project has shut down 1/3 of the flea and tick product testing industry.

Riner and Associates, also known as Animal Health Innovations Inc., is closed for business and its USDA licensed was surrendered.

Thousands of dogs and cats will be saved from testing and purpose breeding at the Oklahoma facility, which will now be known as BFP’s Freedom Fields, a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center.

The nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles and founded in 201o rescued more than 200 dogs and cats from the now closed laboratory.

Local media will tour the facility today with BFP Founder and President Shannon Keith.

“The importance of this monumental achievement cannot be overstated. Not only have we rescued hundreds of animals from being tested on and certain death, we have also created a pathway for others to do the same,” Keith said. “This has never before been accomplished. We are overjoyed that not only will we give more than 200 dogs and cats their freedom and identity, but that we will also transform an animal testing facility into a place of hope, happiness, rehabilitation, and love.”

Freedom Fields is where dogs, cats, rabbits and farm animals Beagle Freedom Project rescues from animal testing and experimentation will receive thorough medical care, nutritious food, safe and beautiful habitats, space to roam, and all the protection, love, play, enrichment, and freedom they have been deprived of their entire lives. Rehabilitated animals will be carefully matched to foster and adoptive families by BFP’s dedicated adoption coordination team.

Extensive renovations and structural additions at Freedom Fields are underway, including replacing small, metal cages and inadequate, plastic, makeshift outdoor huts surrounded by electrified fencing, with new barns and habitats for large farm animals, pigs, chickens and rabbits, a landscaped dog park, and indoor/outdoor spaces including cozy, well-appointed dog dens, cat café, catio, senior center, nursery, infirmary, groom room, and visitor center, where guests at Freedom Fields will learn about animal testing before touring the facilities and meeting animals available for adoption.

Over the past three years, BFP has rescued animals from the former Nowata flea and tick product testing laboratory that had been the subject of many USDA citations and violations.

“We have seen first-hand, the horrors these animals have endured: their skin is burned, seared off and infected, they have seizures from the toxins, they endure maddening pain and discomfort while fleas and ticks are bred on their bodies and they are forced to wear cones so they cannot relieve the pain and itching, and so much more. We had to end this. Rather than rescue the dogs and cats one by one, while the facility continued its cruel operations, several months ago, we took a chance and approached the owner of the facility about relinquishing his USDA license and ending operations. We were successful! As of February 1, 2024, testing at this facility has been shut down and all of the animals have been surrendered to BFP,” Keith said.

Freedom Fields will soon be available for private tours and animal meet and greets.

“Flea and tick products do not have to be tested on animals and there are safer and better methods of pest management. BFP is currently negotiating the closure of another large lab, and we are also working with several companies that provide natural alternatives to the toxic chemicals animals are subjected to in lab trials and in-home use of these products. Our goal is to shut down this entire industry, paving the way for safer and more ethical means of flea and tick control for dogs and cats, ultimately, reducing deadly toxins that pose a threat to animals, people, our communities, environment, soil, and agriculture,” Keith said.

Actor and model Raine Michaels has participated in BFP rescues and is thrilled to hear about the Oklahoma lab’s closure.

“I have personally been a part of many BFP rescues, and to see the looks on these dogs faces when they are finally free, touch grass, and experience love for the first time is priceless and gut-wrenching. We know that this closure and takeover will have a ripple effect in the community and many more animal testing labs will hopefully follow suit and do the right thing,” Michaels said.

Ross McCall, an actor in “Band of Brothers” has also participated in BFP rescues.

“It’s shocking to think about what happens in product testing labs across the country and how many are completely unaware. Beagle Freedom Project is not only exposing the truth about the horrors of testing on animals, they are working to shut down the industry. Today we are celebrating a major milestone as they shut down an enormous animal testing laboratory Oklahoma, saving over 200 dogs and cats, and transform the 30-acre property into a place of love and freedom,” McCall said.

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” actor Jorja Fox is also a BFP supporter.

“As a friend and longtime supporter of Beagle Freedom Project, I am so happy to join them in celebrating this incredible milestone. Closing down the animal testing lab in Oklahoma will not only end horrific product trials on hundreds of innocent animals, BFP will transform the property into a place of hope and healing where these and other animal testing and abuse survivors will receive the love, care and freedom they have been deprived of their entire lives,” Fox said.