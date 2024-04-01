Countries
FredNats Opening Day roster includes two top Washington Nationals prospects

The Fredericksburg Nationals have two of the top 10 prospects in the Washington Nationals farm system on their Opening Day roster.

Elijah Green, the Nats’ 2022 first-round pick, and Jarlin Susana, one of the players acquired in the mega-trade for Juan Soto in 2022, will start the season in Fredericksburg, who open the 2024 schedule at home on Friday night against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Green, 20, the #6 prospect in the Nats’ system. slashed .210/.323/.306, for a .629 OPS, with four homers, 36 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in Fredericksburg in 2023.

MLB.com lists his projected big-league arrival in 2026.

Susana, 20, the #10 prospect in the Nats’ system, was 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 62 K/40 BB in 62.0 IP and .241 opponent batting average in Fredericksburg in 2023.

His big-league ETA is also 2026, according to MLB.com.

There’s one other former first-round pick with the FredNats to start the 2024 season, Mason Denaburg, Washington’s 2018 first-rounder.

Denaburg, 24, has undergone surgeries to his right shoulder and right elbow, and may be in for his last chance at advancing this season.

Denaburg was 4-4 with an 11.64 ERA, 2.53 WHIP, 33 K/49 BB in 36.1 IP and .293 opponent batting average in Fredericksburg in 2023.

In addition to those three, the FredNats’ Opening Day roster includes seven members of Washington’s 2023 draft class:

  • SS Marcus Brown (fifth round pick, Oklahoma State)
  • 2B Gavin Dugas (sixth round pick, LSU)
  • RHP Thomas Schultz (ninth round pick, Vanderbilt)
  • SS Phillip Glasser (10th round pick, Indiana)
  • 2B Travis Sthele (12th round pick, Texas)
  • LHP Liam Sullivan (13th round pick, Georgia)
  • RHP Mikey Tepper (15th round, Liberty)

