Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals fall to Delmarva, 7-3, snapping eight-game winning streak

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg winning streak died at eight games in a 7-3 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday night.

The FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, struck first, in the bottom of the second inning. Murphy Stehly lined the first pitch of the frame back up the middle for a double, then later stole third base as Armando Cruz drew a walk.

Cruz then stole second himself, and Stehly came home on a throwing error. Wilmer Perez then notched his first RBI with Fredericksburg on a booming double to drive Cruz in to make it 2-0. A wild pitch allowed Perez to reach third base, setting him up to score on a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-0 lead.

Bryan Caceres held that lead until the top of the fifth inning. But with one out, Victor Gonzalez and Elio Prado both got hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Carter Young then smoked a ground ball up the middle that was misplayed by Armando Cruz, and Gonzalez scored on the play.

Samuel Basallo then tied the game with a line drive single to right field. The inning continued with an Isaac Bellony single to push Basallo across, as Delmarva, the Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, pulled ahead 4-3.

Samuel Basallo added a solo home run in the top of the seventh to make it a 5-3 lead, before Delmarva added a run in the eighth and ninth innings en route to a 7-3 win.

Sean Doolittle took the loss for the FredNats, with Wyatt Cheney taking the win.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

