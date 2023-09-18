Fredericksburg man dead after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64

A Fredericksburg man is dead after a single-vehicle crash at 1:10 a.m. this morning on Interstate 64 westbound in Louisa County.

Noah Stephen Magnus, 29, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

According to Virginia State Police, the 2015 Dodge Caravan ran off the road to the left and struck a guardrail near mile marker 141. The vehicle rolled over before landing upright on top of the guardrail.

This crash remains under investigation.