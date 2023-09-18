Countries
Fredericksburg man dead after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ambulance
(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

A Fredericksburg man is dead after a single-vehicle crash at 1:10 a.m. this morning on Interstate 64 westbound in Louisa County.

Noah Stephen Magnus, 29, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

According to Virginia State Police, the 2015 Dodge Caravan ran off the road to the left and struck a guardrail near mile marker 141. The vehicle rolled over before landing upright on top of the guardrail.

This crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

