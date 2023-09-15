Countries
Franklin County teen missing; could be in Roanoke or Tampa area
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old juvenile.

Leanna Payton Blankenship was last seen in Franklin County on Thursday. Blankenship has a medical condition that requires medication.

She may be in the Roanoke area, and it’s possible she’s trying to reach Tampa, Fla.

Blankenship has tattoos of a butterfly on her right foot, bells on her left chest, and a butterfly on the right side of her neck.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.

Leanna Blankenship

 

