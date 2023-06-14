Countries
franklin county suv plows into two motorcycles killing one of the drivers
Virginia

Franklin County: SUV plows into two motorcycles, killing one of the drivers

Chris Graham
Published date:
police fire rescue on scene
(© Daniel Avram – stock.adobe.com)

A man driving an SUV lost control, crossed the center line and struck two approaching motorcycles, killing one driver, in a Monday crash in Franklin County.

The driver, Ronald Wayne Patterson Jr., 27, of Hurt, fled the scene after the 7:49 p.m. crash on Six Mile Post Road, and was taken into custody a short time later on a felony hit-and-run charge, according to Virginia State Police.

The motorcyclist who died was James Benjamin Trail, 31, of Ferrum. A second man, Brandon James Carson, 19, of Ferrum, was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

