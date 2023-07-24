Countries
Franklin County: Authorities leading search for missing 17-year-old male
Franklin County: Authorities leading search for missing 17-year-old male

Chris Graham
Published date:

Zacchaeus McDanielThe Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Zacchaeus McDaniel was last seen in Ferrum on Sunday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

