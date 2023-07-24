Franklin County: Authorities leading search for missing 17-year-old male

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old. Zacchaeus McDaniel was last seen in Ferrum on Sunday. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000. Share this page Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Telegram E-mail Tags franklin countyPublic Safety Chris Graham Chris Graham Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. View all posts by Chris Graham