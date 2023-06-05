Countries
Former Virginia wideout Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Sports

Former Virginia wideout Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia alum Herman Moore is back on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

How Moore, who caught 114 balls over three seasons, from 1988-1990, for 2,504 yards and 27 TDs, isn’t already in the Hall is a good question.

Moore holds the all-time NCAA mark for yards per catch (22.0).

He was a first-team All-American in 1990 and was sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year, two spots behind teammate Shawn Moore, the QB who was the other half of the Moore-to-Moore combo that led UVA to its first New Year’s Day bowl, in 1989, and a #1 national ranking in 1990.

A 2010 inductee into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, Moore went on to a nice career in the NFL, being named an All-Pro at wideout four times.

Virginia’s most recent Hall of Fame inductee is Anthony Poindexter, who was inducted with the Class of 2020.

The program’s other inductees include Bill Dudley (1956), Tom Scott (1979), Joe Palumbo (1999) and Jim Dombrowski (2008), and former Cavalier head coaches Earle “Greasy” Neale (1967), Frank Murray (1983) and George Welsh (2004).

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

