Forbes ranks UVA Health No. 17 best employer in Commonwealth for 2023

Forbes anonymously surveyed 70,000 Americans who work in businesses with at least 500 employers for its America’s Best Employers by State list.

The national business publication ranked UVA Health as No. 17 for top employers in Virginia in the annual list for the second consecutive year.

Forbes worked with market research firm Statista to survey the results. Respondents were asked if they would recommend their employer and to evaluate their company based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image. Other employers were also evaluated by survey respondents.

UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan includes a key pillar for making the health system one of the best places to work. The plan calls for investments in increased compensation for team members, enhancing and expanding UVA Health’s human resources operation to make it easier to recruit and retain excellent employees, launching a leadership academy to grow the next generation of leaders from within the health system and supporting new ideas by sponsoring an annual innovation competition.

“We are seeking to create a destination for talented people by making our health system an ideal setting to work, learn and build a career,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs, said. “I am proud to see the efforts of so many of our team members to make UVA Health a great place to work be recognized once again by Forbes.”