Firefighters respond to wildfire near Peaks of Otter on Blue Ridge Parkway

Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire near the Parks of Otter on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The fire, which started in Bedford on Saturday at approximately 6 p.m., is 14 acres in size and 50 percent contained.

Firefighters have secured a line around the fire and will continue working throughout the day.

Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be a downed power line.

Approximately 30 personnel are assigned to manage the fire including resources from the National Park Service, United States Forest Service and Bedford Fire Department.

No structures or properties are threatened.

The National Park Service is prioritizing employee, firefighter and public safety, and has closed multiple trails.

Closed trails include:

Elk Run trail

Harkening Hill trail

Johnson Farm Loop Road trail

Sharp Top trail, Abbott Lake trail and Flat Top trail remain open.

Other services in the area, including the lodge, campground and visitor center, have not opened for the 2024 season.