Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsfetterman on depression treatment care changed my life
U.S./World

Sen. John Fetterman on depression treatment: Care ‘changed my life’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
John Fetterman Pennsylvania
Image courtesy fetterman.senate.gov

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on March 31 after undergoing treatment for major depression. Fetterman had a stroke last year during his successful bid to the U.S. Senate.

Fetterman, a Democrat, is one of many high-profile individuals who have been very open about their battles with mental health.

According to his office, he had low energy and motivation, poor sleep and feelings of guilt and worthlessness, prior to his treatment. He did not have thoughts of suicide. Fetterman entered the neuropsychiatry medical unit at Walter Reed on Feb. 15.

Fetterman, 52, is one of 6 million men who suffer from depression – though many go undiagnosed often because they do not seek treatment.

“Depression is treatable, and treatment works,” Fetterman said in a statement after his release from Walter Reed. “This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”

In a December interview with Augusta Free Press, mental health professional Stacey Freedenthal, PhD, LCSW, said many men don’t seek help due to fear and stigma. People, she said, worry that reaching out for help might make their friends and family think they are crazy or weak.

“There are theories about that that have to do with social norms around why men shouldn’t ask for help, why men shouldn’t express emotion. And not even men, but boys, boys shouldn’t cry,” Freedenthal said.

According to the American Psychological Association, 9 percent of men in the United States have daily feelings of depression. Only one in three of those men take medication because of those feelings, and one in four who reported these feelings spoke to a mental health professional.

Fetterman’s courageous admission of depression and his subsequent treatment defies the inclination by many men to pretend to be strong even when help is desperately needed. The APA reports that 30.6 percent of men have suffered from depression in their lifetime.

Fetterman isn’t your typical politician either – more comfortable in a sweatshirt than a suit and tie – and with tattoos and a football player’s physique.

According to doctors at Walter Reed, Fetterman’s depression is now in remission. He plans a return to the U.S. Senate when the session resumes on April 17. For now, Fetterman has returned to his home in Braddock with his wife, Gisele, and their three children.

“I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves,” said Sen. Fetterman. “Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs.”

Fetterman’s depression was managed with medication therapy.

With treatment, his office reported that Fetterman’s mood steadily improved, and his sleep was restored. According to his doctors, Fetterman “expressed a firm commitment to treatment over the long term.”

Walter Reed doctors said Fetterman will pursue outpatient treatment.

“I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed,” Fetterman said. “The care they provided changed my life.”

Former NFL player on Damar Hamlin, UVA football tragedy, mental health

Black and male: Why Chris Jones may not have sought help for mental-health condition

 


If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Albemarle County man escapes custody while being treated at UVA Hospital
2 Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19
3 FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6
4 Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients
5 Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Latest News

jennifer mcclellan
Virginia

Virginia congresswoman joins House task force to combat gun violence

Rebecca Barnabi
ncaa tournament
Sports

Somebody tell LSU basketball star Angel Reese to stop actin’ the fool

Chris Graham

LSU basketball star Angel Reese has had her 15 minutes of fame. She’s done now.

old tire recycling
Local

Spring Clean-Up gives SAW residents opportunity to dispose of large waste items for free

Crystal Graham

Residents of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are invited to participate in the county’s annual Spring Clean-Up event running April 22-29.

irs taxes
U.S./World

Justice Department warns taxpayers to be alert for dishonest return preparers

Crystal Graham
Local

Sunspots Studios celebrates 23 years of bringing glassblowing to the Queen City

Rebecca Barnabi
online news
Perspectives

Fake news curated by the Deep State: Government spin doctors control the news cycle

John Whitehead
Israel
Perspectives

Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismal failure to guard Israel-Arab relations

Alon Ben-Meier

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy