Female visiting Virginia prison arrested; had drugs concealed ‘within her body’

A female visiting Red Onion State Prison in Virginia attempted to bring drugs into the facility on Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Corrections drug task force used intelligence to seize suspected drugs from the female suspect during visitation at the VADOC facility.

When the suspect arrived, she was questioned by security staff and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect admitted to having drugs in her possession and relinquished a small package concealed within her body, according to VADOC.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Her identity has not been released.

Security staff also found a grinder and a roll of cellophane in the suspect’s vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.