Home Female visiting Virginia prison arrested; had drugs concealed ‘within her body’
Police, Virginia

Female visiting Virginia prison arrested; had drugs concealed ‘within her body’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Red Onion State Prison drugs
Image courtesy VADOC

A female visiting Red Onion State Prison in Virginia attempted to bring drugs into the facility on Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Corrections drug task force used intelligence to seize suspected drugs from the female suspect during visitation at the VADOC facility.

When the suspect arrived, she was questioned by security staff and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect admitted to having drugs in her possession and relinquished a small package concealed within her body, according to VADOC.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Her identity has not been released.

Security staff also found a grinder and a roll of cellophane in the suspect’s vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

