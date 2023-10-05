Federal, state partnership provides $700K to complete water extension project in Hurley

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has provided federal funding of $700,000 to complete a 12-phase project initiated in 2008 to provide safe, clean water to approximately 1,450 households in Hurley.

Other federal sources will provide $3,877,220, state sources will provide $1,829,973 and local services will provide $163,165, bringing the total project funding to $6,570,358.

The ARC awarded funding to the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors for the Hurley Waterline Extension Project, which will improve water access to 97 households.

“For too long members of the Hurley community have relied on private wells, hauling their own water or purchasing bottled water to meet their household needs,” U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia said. “The completion of this project will finally bring reliable, safe water to Hurley families.”

Last week, the senators also announced more than $4 million in federal funding as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law to support local initiatives to protect water quality and public health for Virginia residents.