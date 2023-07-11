Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfederal program awards nearly 7 1m to protect more than 4000 acres of shenandoah land
Virginia

Federal program awards nearly $7.1M to protect more than 4,000 acres of Shenandoah land

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Shenandoah National Park
(© Vladimir Grablev – stock.adobe.com)

The lands are next to the Shenandoah National Park through a conservation easement and will protect the southern tip of the National Park, which millions of visitors see each year.

The project is part of the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Legacy program. The program partners with state agencies to protect privately owned forest lands through conservation easements or land purchases. Funding is possible through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which provides funding from federal revenues on energy development for the acquisition of land and interest in land, for the benefit of public lands and waters for all present and future generations.

Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia are longtime supporters of LWCF, and voted to permanently reauthorize and double funding for the program in 2020.

“Protecting our beautiful landscapes is critical to help ensure Virginians can enjoy them for generations to come,” the senators said in a joint statement. “We’re glad this funding will preserve thousands of acres of scenic land and boost outdoor recreation, a critical part of the local economy.”

In March, the senators introduced Virginia Wilderness Additions Act, which would add a total of 5,600 acres to the existing Rough Mountain and Rich Hole wilderness areas within the George Washington National Forest in Bath County, Virginia. They also successfully pushed to pass legislation to assess the suitability and feasibility of designating the Great Dismal Swamp and its associated sites as a National Heritage Area, as well as legislation to establish the Northern Neck as a National Heritage Area, both of which President Biden signed into law in January.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia receives federal approval to replace SNAP benefits for victims of fraud 
2 Youngkin, Senate Democrats continue clash over $3.6 billion state surplus
3 UVA recruit Jonny Farmelo taken in first round of MLB Draft: Any chance he still goes to college?
4 Two Valley League alums from the summer of 2021 taken in Top 10 of 2023 MLB Draft
5 Foxfield Fall Races return on Oct. 1; event benefits Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

Local

Fishburne Military School welcomes UMW alumnus Mike Payne

Rebecca Barnabi
nascar
Sports

Podcast: Does the world need a ‘Days of Thunder 2’? (The answer: obviously)

Rod Mullins

William Byron won the rain-shortened race at Atlanta on Sunday, but that’s not the big news of the week in NASCAR.

court law
Local

Augusta County Clerk’s Office seeks high school and college students for fall internships

Rebecca Barnabi

Summer is in full swing, but the Augusta County Clerk’s Office is thinking about fall internships with high school and college students.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Closure of part of Route 608 in Fishersville is for bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball
Sports

Building Goodness Foundation celebrates covered batting cage with ‘Pizza in the Park’

Rebecca Barnabi
uva football
Sports

UVA Football: Single-game tickets, aside from the Tech game, go on sale on Wednesday

Chris Graham
connelly early
Sports

UVA MLB Draft updates: Early goes to Boston Red Sox, O’Donnell to Cincinnati Reds

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy