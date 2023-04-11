Family concerned for missing Norfolk man who deleted social media, left phone at home

The Norfolk Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 45-year-old male.

Jason Lyn Meador was last seen in Norfolk on April 4. According to his family, Meador, who left the Navy with a medical discharge, may be traveling in a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia tags.

Meador has tattoos on his legs, arms, and chest.

One concern with his case is that he deleted all of his social media and left his phone at home.

Meador also requires medication and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000.