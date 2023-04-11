Countries
newsfamily concerned for missing norfolk man who deleted social media left phone at home
Virginia

Family concerned for missing Norfolk man who deleted social media, left phone at home

Chris Graham
Published date:

jason meadorThe Norfolk Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 45-year-old male.

Jason Lyn Meador was last seen in Norfolk on April 4. According to his family, Meador, who left the Navy with a medical discharge, may be traveling in a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia tags.

Meador has tattoos on his legs, arms, and chest.

One concern with his case is that he deleted all of his social media and left his phone at home.

Meador also requires medication and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

