Explore Rocktown event aims to reintroduce trails to beginner and experience cyclists

A group of high school students is working with Harrisonburg Tourism to reintroduce Rocktown Trails to the cycling community.

Harrisonburg High School students Huda Al-Bandar, Mia Beauzieux, Grace Myo and Ivan Cigarroa Ruiz will serve as leaders for the trails, which range from beginner to experience riders.

Harrisonburg Tourism Presents: Explore Rocktown will take place at Hillandale Park starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

This event seeks to bring awareness to the trails and promote a healthy community, with options for all types of riders.

Riders should make sure to bring their own equipment, as bicycles will not be available at the event.

All riders at Explore Rocktown will have the same starting point. Riders will be split into three groups based on experience, with each group being led through two laps at different times.

There will be a booth for registration as well as snacks by Harrisonburg High School’s Earth Club, and a raffle will be held for participants to earn prizes.

“It means a lot that there are trails so close to me,” Harrisonburg High School senior Ty Hass said. “Being able to ride whenever I want on good trails is awesome, and most of them are trails made by fellow riders who volunteer. Also, the builders made a small space feel massive.”

For more information, contact [email protected]