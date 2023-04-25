Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsexplore rocktown event aims to reintroduce trails to beginner and experience cyclists
Culture

Explore Rocktown event aims to reintroduce trails to beginner and experience cyclists

Crystal Graham
Published date:
rocktown trails cyclist
Submitted photo

A group of high school students is working with Harrisonburg Tourism to reintroduce Rocktown Trails to the cycling community.

Harrisonburg High School students Huda Al-Bandar, Mia Beauzieux, Grace Myo and Ivan Cigarroa Ruiz will serve as leaders for the trails, which range from beginner to experience riders.

Harrisonburg Tourism Presents: Explore Rocktown will take place at Hillandale Park starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

This event seeks to bring awareness to the trails and promote a healthy community, with options for all types of riders.

Riders should make sure to bring their own equipment, as bicycles will not be available at the event.

All riders at Explore Rocktown will have the same starting point. Riders will be split into three groups based on experience, with each group being led through two laps at different times.

There will be a booth for registration as well as snacks by Harrisonburg High School’s Earth Club, and a raffle will be held for participants to earn prizes.

“It means a lot that there are trails so close to me,” Harrisonburg High School senior Ty Hass said. “Being able to ride whenever I want on good trails is awesome, and most of them are trails made by fellow riders who volunteer. Also, the builders made a small space feel massive.”

For more information, contact [email protected]

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Youngkin, Ellis leading far-right push to keep the number of Black students at UVA in line
2 Labor force data show Virginia, finally, ahead of where things were pre-COVID
3 Gas prices down slightly, but good news: We may have seen the high-water mark
4 Shedrick, on his way to Texas, swipes at Bennett: ‘Looking forward to play in a free offense’
5 Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

NEDA eating disorder walk richmond
Virginia

Richmond Walk works to spread awareness about eating disorders, focus on prevention

Crystal Graham
health care
U.S./World

Veterans Health Administration ‘knocking last year out of the water’ with hiring

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Veterans Health Administration reached a hiring goal of 3.1 percent in just six months of the fiscal year.

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bailey, Thomas homers push Flying Squirrels to 4-2 win in series opener at Bowie

Chris Graham

San Francisco Giants prospects Patrick Bailey and Andy Thomas delivered a pair of solo home runs in the eighth inning to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 4-2 win over the Bowie Baysox Tuesday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

author john grisham
Virginia

Author John Grisham on ‘Talk Justice’ podcast about importance of legal aid

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Commonwealth and Taiwan sign memorandum on ‘sound bilateral economic and trade relationship’

Rebecca Barnabi
Timothy Hooke
Local

Augusta County: Authorities lead search for teen runaway from Mount Sidney

Chris Graham
biden trump
U.S./World

Joe Biden announces bid for re-election: Yep, we’re getting Biden-Trump II

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy