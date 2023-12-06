Executive Mansion receives gift of wreaths, Christmas tree from two Virginia tree farms

The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association presented Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin with a Christmas tree and two wreaths last week to display in the Executive Mansion for the holiday season.

The Christmas tree, a 10-foot fraser fir, is from Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Farm in Floyd County. The wreaths, featuring fraser fir, white pine, arborvitae, and red cedar, were made by Lori Grove of Caritas Tree Farm in Mount Solon.

Following the tree and wreath delivery, Governor Youngkin presented the VCTGA with a proclamation proclaiming December as Virginia Christmas Tree Month.

“The Christmas season and time spent with loved ones around the tree spark so many wonderful memories for many Virginia families,” said Governor Youngkin. “We thank Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Farm, Caritas Tree Farm and the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association for the stunning tree and wreaths.”

Christmas trees are an important sector of Virginia’s agriculture and forestry industries as there are more than 460 Christmas tree farms throughout the Commonwealth.

Virginia is the seventh leading U.S. state in terms of total Christmas tree inventory, sixth in total tree acreage in production and 13th in the number of operations with Christmas tree sales.

“Virginia Christmas trees are a beautiful way for your family to celebrate the holidays, and they serve as an economic driver in Virginia, generating more than $11.5 million in sales annually,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “With an inventory of more than 4.3 million trees, Virginians should have no problem shopping local and buying a Virginia Grown tree for their holiday decorations.”

Find Virginia Christmas tree growers or retail outlets at VirginiaGrown.com