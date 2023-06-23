Countries
‘Excellent, complex pediatric care’: UVA Health Children’s is No. 1 in the Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
U.S. News & World Report has named UVA Health Children’s, part of UVA Health, the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia for the third consecutive year.

The hospital appears in the publication’s 2023-2024 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide, ranking nine of 10 UVA Health Children’s specialties among the top 50 of all children’s hospitals nationally.

The nine ranked specialties are:

“These awards from U.S. News highlight the high-quality, specialized care that our team at UVA Health Children’s provides to patients from across Virginia and beyond,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, said. “As part of our 10-year strategic plan, our goal is to make it even easier for families to access our excellent, complex pediatric care through our expanding clinical collaborations throughout the state.”

The guide recognizes hospitals providing the highest-quality care for children with the most serious or complex healthcare needs. Rankings are based on factors including patient outcomes, the availability of specialized clinics and programs, patient safety and a national survey of pediatric specialists.

“I am so proud to be a part of the team at UVA Health Children’s that provides incredible care across a wide range of specialties,” Dr, James Nataro, chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at UVA, said. “The care our team provides every day is both truly innovative and inspiring, and this recognition is well-deserved.”

As part of a plan to expand services for children and families, UVA Health Children’s will partner with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to open the UVA Health Children’s Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Care clinic in Albemarle County in mid-2024.

“This clinic will help meet a vital need for the community by expanding access to pediatric neurodevelopmental and behavioral healthcare for our youngest patients,” Dr. Wendy Horton, University Medical Center’s chief executive officer, said. “It is yet another example of the commitment of our UVA Health Children’s team to serving our community and our families.”

 

