Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Erie SeaWolves take Friday night game with Richmond Flying Squirrels, 8-3
Sports

Erie SeaWolves take Friday night game with Richmond Flying Squirrels, 8-3

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels could not climb out of an early hole and fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 8-3, on Friday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (73-63, 40-27), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, posted 14 strikeouts against the SeaWolves (74-61, 37-30), the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, but allowed 10 hits, including six for extra bases.

The SeaWolves jumped to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning when Luis Santana drove in two runs with a double.

Eliezer Alfonzo extended the Erie lead to 4-0 with a two-run homer against Hayden Birdsong (Loss, 0-3) in the bottom of the second. Birdsong held the SeaWolves scoreless over the rest of his start, totaling a Double-A-high eight strikeouts in four innings.

Yoshi Tsutsugo rocketed a two-run homer to break the shutout in the top of the sixth inning and cut the deficit to 4-2. It was Tsutsugo’s fourth home run of the season with the Flying Squirrels.

Erie responded with a two-run homer by Chris Meyers to push the lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ben Malgeri and Jake Holton collected RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh to give the SeaWolves an 8-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, Carter Aldrete ripped an RBI single to center field and moved the score to 8-3.

Jimmy Glowenke notched a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning but Erie reliever Michael Bienlien but responded with a looking strikeout to close out the Erie victory.

Erie reliever Adam Wolf (Win, 5-4) allowed three hits and one walk over four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (2-8, 3.91) will start for Richmond.

Game 1 of the Southwest Division Series will be played on Tuesday as the Flying Squirrels host the SeaWolves at The Diamond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the Flying Squirrels’ home playoff games are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office. In the event that any Championship Series games are not played, fans who purchase tickets will receive a credit which can be used for tickets to a Flying Squirrels home game in 2024.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Two students injured in Augusta County school bus accident Thursday
2 Waynesboro purchases decibel meter, reviewing noise ordinance related to entertainment venues
3 Augusta County tapping into state liability insurance carrier to pay for FOIA legal defense
4 Region’s suicide rates almost double state, national average; treatment options in the works
5 Preview: It’s doable, but a lot has to go right for Virginia to pull the upset at Maryland

Latest News

uva maryland
Sports

Virginia can’t hold onto early 14-0 lead, gets thumped by Maryland, 42-14, in College Park

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Memphis blasts Norfolk, 13-4, to even week-long series at two games apiece

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (86-55) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (67-75), 13-4, on Friday Night at Harbor Park.

Local, Politics

‘We can change this raging red tide to calm blue waters’: Democratic candidates speak out at forum

Rebecca Barnabi

The Staunton Democratic Committee’s candidates forum Tuesday evening allowed audience members to ask questions in a town-hall-style platform.

police
Local, Police

Suspect in Waynesboro shooting wanted by police, considered armed and dangerous

Crystal Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Franklin County teen missing; could be in Roanoke or Tampa area

Crystal Graham
Kay Redfield Jamison
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to host author Kay Redfield Jamison on Saturday

Crystal Graham
childcare preschool
Politics, U.S.

Congressional members introduce legislation to continue federal child care funding

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy