Politics, Virginia

Eleven Virginia public transit agencies awarded nearly $4.7M to replace vehicles

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
public transportation
(© dusanpetkovic1 – stock.adobe.com)

Through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Buses and Bus Facilities program, 11 rural public transit agencies in Virginia were awarded $4,690,010.

The funding will replace 39 transit vehicles that have exceeded their useful lives in both age and mileage.

The FTA program focuses on replacing, rehabilitating and purchasing buses and related equipment and construction of bus-related facilities. The competitive program received $8.7 billion in project proposals, but the FTA approved 130 awards totaling nearly $1.7 billion.

“The replacement of these buses will help Virginia’s rural transit agencies reduce vehicle maintenance costs and enhance service reliability in the rural communities that they serve,” DRPT Director Jennifer DeBruhl said. “This federal funding will ensure that transit agencies maintain a reliable multimodal network that connects Virginians to jobs, education and health care across the Commonwealth.”

DRPT has allocated $5 million in its Fiscal Year 2024 budget to show its commitment to partnering with Virginia’s public transit agencies to modernize fleets.

The following transit agencies received funding:

  • Four County Transit: 3 vehicles
  • Bay Transit: 9 vehicles
  • Danville Transit System: 7 vehicles
  • District Three Public Transit: 4 vehicles
  • Greensville Emporia Transit: 1 vehicle
  • Lake Country: 1 vehicle
  • Mountain Empire Transit: 5 vehicles
  • Pulaski Area Transit: 3 vehicles
  • STAR Transit: 4 vehicles
  • Altavista Community Transit System: 1 vehicle
  • Blackstone Area Bus: 1 vehicle

 

