Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Educator, national leader in child health research will return to UVA, chair school department
Health, Local

Educator, national leader in child health research will return to UVA, chair school department

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
healthcare
(© DragonImages – stock.adobe.com)

The UVA School of Medicine has named Dr. Matthew J. Gurka, a national leader in child health research, to chair of the Department of Health Sciences.

Gurka, who assumes his role February 12, 2024, comes to UVA from the University of Florida, where he serves as vice chair of health outcomes and translational research and director of the Pediatric Research Hub in the Department of Pediatrics. Before that, he was the founding chair of the Department of Biostatistics at West Virginia University’s School of Public Health.

Gurka’s academic career began in UVA’s Department of Public Health Sciences, where he rose to become an associate professor in the Division of Biostatistics and Epidemiology.

“Dr. Gurka is not only a highly regarded researcher but brings extensive experience as both an educator and academic leader,” Dr. Melina R. Kibbe, dean of the UVA School of Medicine and chief health affairs officer for UVA Health, said. “We are excited to bring him back to where he began his career to lead our top-notch Department of Public Health Sciences.”

At West Virginia University, Gurka co-led strategic planning efforts that developed the university’s School of Public Health, created degree programs and recruited students and faculty. He also enabled the school to obtain accreditation, and was a member of the leadership team that formed the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute, which earned funding from the National Institutes of Health.

Gurka moved to the University of Florida to serve as associate director of the Institute for Child Health Policy, later adding a leadership role overseeing education programs in the Department of Health Outcomes and Biomedical Informatics. In 2022, he moved to the Department of Pediatrics, where he currently oversees nearly 30 research coordinators and statisticians who provide centralized clinical research support for the department.

Gurka has been a part of research teams that have earned more than $50 million in funding and has had continuous NIH funding as a principal investigator since 2008. He has been elected to the Society for Pediatric Research and named a fellow of the American Statistical Association. He has served on the editorial boards of the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society, Series APediatrics, and currently the Journal of Pediatrics. Gurka has led research into the effect of chronic illnesses on childhood behavior and development, and has worked with UVA Health’s Dr. Mark DeBoer to develop a measure of metabolic syndrome severity that can predict patients’ likelihood of developing diseases as they get older.

“An important part of our 10-year strategic plan is continuing to expand our research and scholarship in the field of public health sciences,” Kibbe said. “Dr. Gurka’s experience and comfort working across departments and institutions, as well as his knowledge of UVA, makes him uniquely well-positioned to advance the department in the years ahead.”

Gurka earned his PhD in biostatistics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and is excited to return to Charlottesville to head a department committed to improving clinical care, patient outcomes and population health.

“My career began in the Department of Public Health Sciences, where I learned to value multidisciplinary research and discovered my love of teaching. I am honored to return to lead the department as we enhance our impact on the well-being of our community and beyond,” Gurka said. “I look forward to working with this vibrant faculty, staff, and student body to lead innovative research while teaching and mentoring the next generation of public health practitioners and researchers.”

Gurka will succeed Dr. Ruth Gaare Bernheim, who has served as chair since 2010.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top Sports

1 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
2 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
3 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC
4 Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’
5 Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon

Latest News

ben cline
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline’s friend Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election interference case

Gene Zitver
Chesapeake Bay
Climate, U.S. & World

Are manatees trying to tell us something about the Chesapeake Bay?

Jeremy Cox

When a Florida manatee swims into the Chesapeake Bay, it makes waves. Such was the case on Aug. 19, when one of the gentle giants was photographed munching on underwater grass in the St. Mary’s River in Maryland.

gas prices
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices continue to drop: AAA reports prices at the pump down eight cents in past week

Chris Graham

Gas prices continue to drop, with AAA reporting on Thursday that the national average for a gallon of gas is down eight cents, to $3.56, a decline of 32 cents from the 2023 peak recorded in mid-September.

uva football
Football, Sports

Mailbag: NCAA rule change makes triple-option offense a harder go

Chris Graham
power grid electricity
Climate, Virginia

Infrastructure Law provides Virginia more than $71M to expand electric grid management

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Police, Virginia

Virginia prison employee arrested after attempting to bring contraband into facility

Chris Graham
monticello jane kamensky
Arts, Virginia

Thomas Jefferson Foundation names new president for Monticello

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy