Economic innovator: Commonwealth is No. 2 state for business in the U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia business economy
(© michaklootwijk – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia is almost all about business.

According to CNBC, Virginia is No. 2 in America’s Top States for Business.

The Commonwealth scored 1,527 out of 2,500 points in an exclusive study announced on CNBC on July 11, 2023. States were ranked in 10 broad categories, including cost of doing business, workforce, life, health and inclusion, economy and infrastructure. Virginia ranked in the top 10 for Education, Access to Capital, Business Friendliness, Workforce and Infrastructure, according to the study.

Since 2017, the Commonwealth has been a consistent contender in the study’s results and ranked No. 2. As a five-time winner as America’s top education system, Virginia is the study’s most decorated state. The only area of business where Virginia falls short is when it comes to cost of doing business.

Here is how Virginia scored in each category:

Rank Category Score
2 OVERALL 1527
34 Cost of Doing Business 120
7 Workforce 252
16 Life, Health & Inclusion 217
13 Economy 235
10 Infrastructure 231
15 Technology & Innovation 172
1 Education 94
6 Business Friendliness 135
4 Access to Capital 43
25 Cost of Living 28

 

 

 

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

