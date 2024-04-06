Countries
Down on the Farm: UVA alum Zach Messinger gets start against Richmond in opener
Sports

Down on the Farm: UVA alum Zach Messinger gets start against Richmond in opener

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

UVA Baseball alum Zach Messinger got the start for Somerset, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in a 5-4 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the teams’ 2024 season opener on Friday.

Mesinger, a 13th-round pick by the Yankees in the 2021 MLB Draft, was 5-3 with a 4.42 ERA in three seasons at Virginia, in 51 appearances, 11 starts.

His win-loss record in the minors is, you know, not good – 2-18 – but the underlying numbers are fine.

In 54 appearances, 38 starts, across the past three seasons, Messinger has a 4.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 11.2 K/9.

In Friday’s opener, Messinger, the #23 prospect in the Yankees farm system, per MLB.com, allowed four runs, but only one of them was earned, on four hits in five and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking one.

***

In Fredericksburg, Jarlin Susana, the #10 prospect in the Washington Nationals farm system, per MLB.com, gave up an unearned run in three innings of work in the FredNats’ 4-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds in the season opener for the High-A teams on Friday.

Susana allowed two hits and struck out four in his first outing of the 2024 season.

***

Down in Charlotte, the Norfolk Tides scored 10 in the first, but then went scoreless until the top of the 10th, getting the go-ahead run on an Errol Robinson RBI single to steal the 11-10 win.

Heston Kjerstad, the #4 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, had a three-run homer in the win, his sixth of the season, and Kyle Stowers also hit his sixth homer of the season for the Tides, a two-run shot in that big first inning.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

