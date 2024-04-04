Down on the Farm: O’s prospects explode in 26-11 Norfolk Tides win

Heston Kjerstad and Colby Mayo each had five hits, Jackson Holliday four, Kyle Stowers hit three homers. The top O’s prospects have been knocking at the door from Triple-A Norfolk, and Wednesday night, they did their best to knock the door down.

The damage detailed above was done in a 26-11 Tides win at Charlotte, in which the Tides set team records for runs, hits (29) and homers (8).

Kjerstad had 10 RBIs on his 5-for-7 night, with two homers, including an eighth-inning grand slam.

Stowers knocked in seven runs on his 4-for-7 night.

Holliday, MLB’s top prospect, was a relatively quiet 4-for-6 with a pair of walks, five runs scored and two RBIs.

It’s still early, barely a week into the 2024 season, but with the O’s already shuffling guys around the lineup – manager Brandon Hyde started utility infielder Jorge Mateo in center last night, and the starting third baseman, Ramon Urias, is still looking for his first hit of the 2024 season.

Tony Kemp, who started at second on Tuesday, is also still looking for his first hit of the season.

Just sayin’, it won’t be long.