Home Down on the Farm: FredNats close out Shorebirds with six-run eighth inning
Sports

Down on the Farm: FredNats close out Shorebirds with six-run eighth inning

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© Todd Taulman – stock.adobe.com)

The Fredericksburg Nationals closed out a quick three-game series with a 10-4 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday.

The game between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles High-A affiliates was tied at 4-4 going into the bottom of the eighth.

The big hits in the six-run FredNats’ eighth came from Cristian Vaquero, the #9 prospect in the Nats farm system, who hit a two-run single, Elijah Green, the #6 prospect, who hit a two-run double, then Brenner Cox, unranked, who closed the scoring with a two-run triple.

***

Cade Povich, the #9 prospect in the O’s minor-league system, gave up a run on two hits in five innings of work for Triple-A Norfolk, which dropped the series finale at Charlotte, 6-2, on Sunday.

Povich struck out nine and walked three.

In two starts this season, Povich is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts and three walks in 11 innings.

***

Richmond dropped the finale of a three-game series on Sunday at Somerset, 8-0.

The Flying Sqiurrels will host their sold-out home opener on Tuesday night against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Right-hander Hayden Birdsong, the #6 prospect in the San Francisco Giants system, will start for Richmond on the mound.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

