DOMA Technologies announces $3.7M expansion in Virginia Beach with 300 new jobs

A software company will invest $3.7 million to expand in Virginia Beach and will create more than 300 high-tech jobs for the region.

DOMA Technologies’ new 69,000-square-foot headquarters facility will house nearly 500 employees within the next three years.

“When a homegrown company like DOMA Technologies chooses to reinvest in the City of Virginia Beach and create more than 300 new high-tech jobs, it again demonstrates that the Commonwealth is a premier location for this booming sector and has the workforce it needs to thrive,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are pleased that the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support DOMA Technologies’ employee recruitment and training and that DOMA has shown a commitment to hiring from our robust veteran community, which is one of the Commonwealth’s many workforce advantages.”

Founder and President Pat Feliciano said DOMA is proud to be headquartered in Virginia Beach.

“It’s our vision to be the premiere software company for the city, state, and the broader region. Leveraging innovative machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to bridge the gap between our customers’ data and the decisions they need to make, we believe we are building something unique to the area. This investment is just one step of many we will take to bring that vision to reality,” said Feliciano.

DOMA Technologies was founded in Virginia Beach in 2000 as a cloud-based document management company that realized a need for a holistic approach to document management and emerging cloud technology.

DOMA addresses the information management lifecycle from document conversion and data extraction to analytics and automated workflows.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach to secure the project for Virginia and will support DOMA Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.