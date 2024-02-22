Didawick hits third homer, McKay has solid start, in Virginia shutout of ODU

Sophomore Cullen McKay is making a bid for a spot in Brian O’Connor’s weekend rotation.

The righty keyed a four-hit shutout of ODU on Wednesday, putting in four and a third scoreless innings for Virginia in an 8-0 win.

McKay made three midweek starts as a freshman in 2023, then had a solid summer in the Cape Cod League, posting a 2-0 record and 2.53 ERA over eight appearances.

On Wednesday, McKay struck out five and walked three while allowing two hits. McKay threw 80 pitches, 49 for strikes.

Kevin Jaxel (1-0) was credited with the win with an inning and two-thirds of scoreless relief.

Sophomore outfielder Harrison Didawick hit his third home run of the season and also had an RBI double in a 2-for-4 day at the plate.

Junior shortstop Griff O’Ferrall had two hits, including an RBI single in the fourth inning.

Freshman catcher Eric Becker had a two-out, two RBI single to left field that capped a four-run UVA sixth.

The single was Becker’s first collegiate hit.