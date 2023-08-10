Developing: Fatal crash on 250 Bypass under investigation in Albemarle County

A fatal accident on the westbound Route 250 Bypass in Albemarle County this morning is under investigation.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, at 8:15 a.m., units from the police department and fire rescue were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash near the exit ramp for Route 601.

The driver of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s fatal crash reconstruction team.