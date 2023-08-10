Countries
Developing: Fatal crash on 250 Bypass under investigation in Albemarle County
Local, Police

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

A fatal accident on the westbound Route 250 Bypass in Albemarle County this morning is under investigation.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, at 8:15 a.m., units from the police department and fire rescue were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash near the exit ramp for Route 601.

The driver of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s fatal crash reconstruction team.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

