Developing: Augusta County volunteer fire, EMT members resign, impacting coverage
Local, Police

Chris Graham
Published date:
riverheads fire ems
Photo: Facebook

Twenty-two members of the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department resigned from the department Monday night, according to a report from one of the members, citing issues with the department’s president and board of directors.

The impact will be felt in the southern Augusta County coverage area for the department and along a 15-mile stretch of Interstate 81.

“You will immediately see a drop on response time and quality of people that show up to these calls,” said Justin Brown, a now-former volunteer with the department who is also a member of the Waynesboro Fire Department, in a post on Facebook last night.

Riverheads runs fire and EMT calls in a wide area including Greenville, Stuarts Draft, Raphine, Spottswood and Mint Spring, and responds to calls on Interstate 81 from the 205 mile marker to the 220 mile marker.

“Residents in the Greenville area can expect a long wait time for 911 calls, or if Riverheads fire does respond, it will be around four members in there 60+ with very little to no fire training,” Brown said in his Facebook post.

