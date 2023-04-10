Countries
Sports

Details for Virginia football’s annual Blue-White spring football game

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia’s annual Blue-White spring football game is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Scott Stadium. Admission is free, as is parking at Scott Stadium and normal football game day lots. Gates will open for admission at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised live on the ACC Network with John Schriffen, Roddy Jones and Kelsey Riggs calling the action.

The broadcast will include live on-field interviews with head coach Tony Elliott and members of his coaching staff.

The Blue-White game is the final date for Virginia during its spring practice period. The Cavaliers will divide up into two squads and play a four-quarter game. The team will arrive at Scott Stadium at 12:45 p.m. at the Southeast Gate for the Wahoo Walk.

Seating for the Blue-White Game will be restricted to the east side of Scott Stadium and the hillside due to a maintenance project in the west side stands.

Following the contest, players will be available for a Meet the Team event sponsored by UVA Orthopedics. It will take place on the field at Scott Stadium with players available for a 30-minute autograph session.

Fan Fest

Prior to the Blue-White game, Virginia fans can attend the UVA Fan Fest from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the East Parking Lot at Scott Stadium.

This year’s fan fest will feature live music, a pep rally, food trucks, inflatables for children, promotional give-a-ways and photo opportunities with CavMan, the Cavalier and Sabre and the UVA cheer squad. In addition, fans can pick up copies of the 2023 Football Schedule poster at the event.

Representatives of the UVA ticket office will be at the UVA Fan Fest to answer questions related to season ticket options. Fans who visit their table will receive complimentary tickets to that day’s Virginia baseball game vs. Pitt (while supplies last).

Equipment Sale

The annual UVA equipment sale will take place prior to the start of the game on the east side of the stadium. The sale includes used official Virginia licensed merchandise, authentic football jerseys ($75) and helmets ($150). Season ticket members will receive exclusive early access to the event at 12:30 p.m. by showing their CavCard. All season ticket members can access their CavCard by logging into their ticket account and downloading the pass. The sale will be open to the general public from 1-2 p.m.

2023 UVA Football Tickets

UVA Football Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2023 season. Click here for ticket information.

Baseball Game Time Change

The Virginia baseball game set for Saturday, April 15 will now have first pitch at 6 p.m. The game was originally slated for a 4 p.m. start.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

